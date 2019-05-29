Bloomberg Opinion Retracts Column on Jaguar Land Rover’s Finances

Bloomberg News has retracted an incorrect Bloomberg Opinion column originally published on the Bloomberg Terminal on May 29 in Hong Kong with the headline "Jaguar, Where'd That Extra $1 Billion Come From?" Our reporting about the primary subject of the story, Jaguar Land Rover, was flawed. The column incorrectly reported that JLR used 500 million pounds in funding from its receivables facilities to boost its cash flow. JLR said it has made no such use of its receivable facilities during recent quarters. JLR also said that even if it had drawn from those facilities it would have been accounted for as debt and would not have boosted operating cash flow. The column contained other inaccuracies as well. We regret the lapse in our editorial standards and apologize to readers and to JLR for any harm the article may have caused.
Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
Underwater training soon for athletes at Sports Injury Centre
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Of judicial reviews, legislative decisions and scientific matters
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Capsules
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
The metamorphosis of Reliance Industries
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
Indices to face key resistance
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
NTPC: Generating power
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Mahanagar Gas: Potential in the pipeline
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Bengaluru is ROFL!
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
Quiz on eponyms
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
In the gap
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
Ruma Devi and her motifs of change
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
The lipstick effect and other slowdown truths
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Stewing in the discount trap
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Dealing with fake influencers
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
Nuggets
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Auto sector slowdown: The story of auto-component makers
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
The worst of times for India’s auto sector
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
No place to call home
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Unsold inventory in ongoing projects spells a crisis:Gautam Chatterjee
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
