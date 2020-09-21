Foray into health and hygiene for the long haul, says Marico executive

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
FMCG major Marico’s flurry of launches in the first quarter of this fiscal, which marked its foray into the health, hygiene and immunity space amid the coronavirus pandemic, are part of its long term-strategy, and not just a tactical move, said a top company official.
Its focus for the rest of the year will be on consolidating and strengthening its position in these categories.
“There are a lot of categories that we have got into — honey, vegetable cleaning, disinfectant sprays, sanitisers, etc. Obviously, it has been a learning curve for us because we never played and operated in some of these categories.
“So, I think it’s a critical chance to consolidate, build our brands and build better consumer understanding. We are in this for the longer term and hence it’s important that we direct our efforts into building what we have already launched,” Koshy George, Chief Marketing Officer, told BusinessLine. Keeping up with the increasing shift towards health, hygiene, immunity and well-being amid Covid-19, Marico’s launches include the Mediker Hand Sanitizer, Veggie Clean — a naturally derived vegetable and fruit cleaner — KeepSafe, a range of premium personal and out-of-home hygiene products, the Protect range of surface disinfectant sprays and Saffola Honey.
Apart from this, Marico has also forayed into the Ayurvedic segment under its Saffola brand aimed at improving immunity, with the Saffola Kadha Mix and Saffola Golden Turmeric Milk Mix.
In categories like honey and hand sanitisers, where there are already well-established players, Marico will be focusing on coming up with differentiated product offerings, while in the vegetable cleaning and disinfectant spray segment — which are more nascent categories — it will be focussing on category development, George explained.
Contrary to the flurry of launches it made in the first quarter, going forward, the focus will be more towards building these brands and categories, he said.
“All the entries that we have made is to play a more strategic role in these categories, it’s not a tactical play. We do believe that it is for the long haul.
These trends are here to stay, not at the same tailwind that you are seeing at the moment — it will settle down — but we do believe that there will be fundamental shifts in consumer behaviour and you will see more impetus and tailwind behind these categories as we go ahead… ,” he said.
These new launches contributed 1.5 per cent to the company’s top line in the first quarter of this year, he said.
Down-trading by consumers, preference for health and hygiene products, shift towards trusted brands and an increase in in-home food consumption are some of the clear trends that have emerged due to Covid-19, said George.
“You will see most of these trends continuing to play out — some of them will soften, but my sense is that they are here to continue for another 12-18 months — and hence a lot of our resource allocation will be behind some of these trends that we are betting on,” he said.
Barring the foods category, which can benefit from the declining preference for out-of-home consumption amid Covid, George expects the upcoming festival season to be muted due to the overall dampened economic sentiments.
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Through innovation, two start-ups help tribal and marginal farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bihar preserve and ...
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
Under the National Pension System, you can either actively choose the equity-debt allocation of your portfolio ...
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 stayed flat, but the bias is turning negative, so tread with caution
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...