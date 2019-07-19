Ford recalls over 50,000 cars to check on defects

Ford India on Friday has said that it will be recalling 22,690 previous-generation Endeavour models made at the company’s Chennai plant between February 2004 and September 2014, to inspect on the faulty front airbag inflators.

The company is also carrying an inspection of the Battery Monitoring System (BMS)-wiring harness installation for all vehicles made at Ford’s Sanand plant between September 2017 and April 2019. These include Freestyle, new Figo and new Aspire, it said in a statement.

In all, over 50,000 cars have been recalled.

“Individual customers will be informed and requested to bring their car to the Ford dealership. These voluntary inspections are in line with the company’s commitment to ensure complete peace-of-mind to its customers and long-term durability of their vehicles,” Ford India said in the statement.

This is the third such recall over the last 12 months by Ford India.

In September last year, the company recalled 7,249 EcoSport Petrol vehicles, made between November 2017 and March 2018, to update the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) software.

In July 2018, the company had recalled 4,379 EcoSport vehicles, made at the Chennai plant between May and June 2017, for weld integrity of the front lower control arm.

The company wanted to check the weld strength on some of those vehicles, as they doubted it could be be below the Ford specifications, which could potentially affect steering control.

The company also wrote to owners of 1,018 EcoSport vehicles, made between November and December 2017, to inspect their cars for driver and front passenger seat recliner locks.