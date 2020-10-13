Former Chairman of NCLAT SJ Mukhopadhaya joins GFG Alliance’s new advisory board

SJ Mukhopadhaya, former Justice of the Supreme Court of India, and most recently first chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, has joined a Global Advisory Board set up by Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance.

GFG Alliance has appointed the board following the consolidation of its businesses into three industry brands; LIBERTY Steel Group, ALVANCE Aluminium Group and SIMEC Energy Group.

The board will guide the company in delivering its strategic priorities and achieving best practice in Environment, Social and Governance, particularly towards its Carbon Neutral 2030 target. The new Board comprises of 17 experts across industry, politics, economics and law.

Mukhopadhyaya is the only Indian on the board.

The board will be divided into five regional sub-groups — reflecting GFG Alliance’s key markets in Australia, India, continental Europe, the UK and the Americas — which will meet four times a year. The full board will meet every year under the Presidency of Mark Elborne, former CEO and President, GE UK and Ireland, and hold informal group discussions each month.

Sanjeev Gupta, GFG Alliance’s Executive Chairman, said: “The Global Advisory Board’s depth and breadth of expertise will be enormously valuable to GFG Alliance’s future by providing independent strategic advice and guidance particularly as we reinforce our commitment to Environment, Social and Governance and continue to improve transparency across the group.”