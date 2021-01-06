Four died due to suspected gas leakage at SAIL’s Rourkela plant

Steel company SAIL on Wednesday reported death of four contract worker due to suspected gas leakage at its Rourkela plant in Odisha.

These workers were engaged at plant’s Coal Chemicals Department (CCD).

“The workers felt unwell at around 9 AM on Wednesday and were immediately rushed to the ICU of Ispat General Hospital (IGH) at Rourkela for treatment,” the company said in a statement while confirming their death. Further it said that it is deeply saddened by the loss of lives and stand strong with the affected families at this time of grief.

The company has formed a high-level committee to inquire into the cause of the incident and all emergency protocols have been immediately activated in the plant.

The mishap took place at a coal chemical department facility in the morning when 10 workers were on duty there. According to agency report, the four deceased were identified as Ganesh Chandra Paila (55), Rabindra Sahu (59), Abhimanyu Sah (33) and Bramhananda Panda (51).