Foxconn plant at Sriperumbudur reopens

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Foxconn’s plant at Sriperumbudur reopened on Wednesday morning with around 100 employees having returned to one of the dormitories. They will be undergoing training till the weekend, according to multiple sources. The plant manufactures Apple iPhones.
Sources said that Covid tests are being held for all the employees.The plant has been shut for over two weeks following the food poisoning of 100-odd workers living in a hostel. Following this, their colleagues protested outside the plant to improve food quality and hygiene conditions at the hostel.More employees will be brought in, over phases, and the resumption is expected to be very slow. It could take around two months for the plant to operate at full capacity, well-placed sources said.
Outside the plant, there was a regular stream of vehicles going in and out. A number of conservancy staff were seen going inside. A number of Taiwanese nationals also entered the plant.Security staff at the gate declined to give a comment, and asked to speak to the company officials.
