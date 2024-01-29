Freyr Energy, a leading rooftop solar company, is now entering Kerala with a vision to solarize 2,000 homes by the end of this year across all districts in the state.

The company’s move assumed a greater significance after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a solar rooftop scheme for one crore households.

“A typical 3 kW solar plant in Kerala costs ₹1.7 lakhs. For Rooftop solar in the residential sector, the central financial support has been increased up to ₹18,000/kWp from the previous ₹14,588/kWp for projects up to 3 KW and ₹9,000/kWp from ₹7,294 for projects above 3 KW and up to 10 KW. This is a 23 per cent increase in the national subsidy which is very encouraging for homeowners and works out to be a ₹54,000 refund in case of a 3kW solar system. Consequently, the payback period is now just three to four years, with an annual savings of approximately ₹33,000” said Radhika Choudary, Co-founder, Freyr Energy.

Radhika also highlighted the benefits of their SunPro+ app, saying, “The SunPro+ app makes owning a Freyr Energy solar solution completely hassle-free. It digitizes the entire customer journey, from gaining awareness about solar energy to installation and monitoring energy generation. This tech approach helps us provide 24x7 customer support through the app. We also offer instant financing and no-cost EMI options to our customers.“

A survey conducted in April 2023 revealed that Kerala’s energy demand has surpassed 100 million units and is projected to continue rising. The increased adoption of solar energy is attributed to factors such as government subsidies, growing awareness among consumers, and availability of financing options.

Rooftop solar panels have been installed in 1,70,015 houses in the State as part of KSEB’s solar project. As many as 541 megawatts of electricity are being added to the power grid in this manner. Overall, through different projects and sectors, a total of 893 megawatts are being contributed to the grid via solar plants in the State.

Referring to reports, she said, Kerala has achieved over 18 per cent growth in rooftop solar capacity from Q2 of 2022 to Q2 of 2023, adding approximately 276 MW of rooftop solar capacity. In Q3 of FY 2022-23, reliance on solar increased by 15 per cent, a figure considerably higher compared to other states in the country. This is reflective of the awareness and willingness of customers in Kerala to transition from traditional power sources to solar energy.