Kerala is planning to implement a single-window system to expedite the usage of five per cent of the State’s plantation sector for other purposes, P Rajeeve, the Industries Minister, said.

The intention is to overcome the practical difficulties being faced in receiving official approval for non-plantation projects in the sector, he said after inaugurating the second edition of the Kerala Plantation Expo.

The government is convening a meeting of all the allied departments and the single-window system will come into existence from the next financial year (2024-25), he said and added that the government has also included plantation under a World Bank project for replanting the estates for their improved productivity.

Industries and Commerce Director S Harikishore, who is Special Officer, Plantation, said, the department has entrusted IIM-Kozhikode to study the issues facing the state’s plantation sector and prescribe solutions. “Based on that report, we will go for a comprehensive policy for the sector,” he said.

The expo seeks to catalyse the State’s measures toward the growth of its plantation sector by revealing its brand potential to tap the global and domestic demand for a whole range of products and services.