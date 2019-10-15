Fujifilm India signs pact with Max Healthcare

Imaging solutions company Fujifilm India has inked a partnership with Max Healthcare to train doctors in early detection of breast cancer and advance diagnostics at its super-specialty hospital in Saket, New Delhi.

Under this partnership, Fujifilm will be sponsoring an advanced fellowship in breast imaging with Max Healthcare.

The company said in a statement doctors will be trained in breast mammography, MR and ultrasound techniques for six months through the Max-Fujifilm Collaboration fellowship programme. The programme will train two select radiologists per year.