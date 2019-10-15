Companies

Fujifilm India signs pact with Max Healthcare

New Delhi | Updated on October 15, 2019 Published on October 15, 2019

Our Bureau Imaging solutions company Fujifilm India has inked a partnership with Max Healthcare to train doctors in early detection of breast cancer and advance diagnostics at its super-specialty hospital in Saket, New Delhi.

Under this partnership, Fujifilm will be sponsoring an advanced fellowship in breast imaging with Max Healthcare.

The company said in a statement doctors will be trained in breast mammography, MR and ultrasound techniques for six months through the Max-Fujifilm Collaboration fellowship programme. The programme will train two select radiologists per year.

Published on October 15, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
MCX net doubles on higher volume, gold price rise