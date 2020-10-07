Funskool gets BIS certificate for electronic toys

Funskool India, owned by MRF Group, on Wednesday said it became the first toy manufacturer to get certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards for safety of electric toys, manufactured at its plant based in Goa, which also has the licence for non-electric toys.

In a press release, the company said its plant in Ranipet in Tamil Nadu is the very first toy manufacturing unit from South India to get the BIS accreditation for non-electric toys.

The BIS standardisation was made mandatory for all toys designed or intended for use in play by children below 14 years of age, by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

While the deadline to secure the certification has been extended to January 1, 2021, Funskool has undergone the process of inspection and quality checks as prescribed by the BIS for their factories in Goa and Ranipet, the company added.