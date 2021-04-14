Companies

Future Enterprises defaults on payment of interest on NCDs

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 14, 2021

Defaulted amount: ₹300 crore, interest payable: ₹15,16,48,248

Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) has defaulted on payment of interest on non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on NCDs due on April 12, 2021, Future Enterprises said in a regulatory filing late on Tuesday night.

Also read: Reliance extends time to conclude Future Retail buy

The gross principal amount on which the default has occurred is ₹300 crore and interest payable was ₹15,16,48,248.

FEL develops, owns and leases retail infrastructure for the Future Group. It handles back-end operations of the retail business of the Future Group.

Amazon and Future Group are locked in a legal tussle over the sale of Future Group’s retail and wholesale business to Reliance Retail. Both parties have approached several legal forums.

On August 29, 2020, Future Group had announced that its retail and wholesale business would be sold to Reliance Retail, owned by oil-to-chemical conglomerate RIL, in a ₹24,713 crore-deal.

Published on April 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Future Enterprises Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.