GACL gets license for orthophosphoric acid

Chemicals major Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (GACL) on Monday announced that it has been granted the license for its orthophosphoric acid from the Bureau of Indian Standards.

The company, informed the exchanges that the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals vide order dated 15 June, 2021, issued the Orthophosphoric Acid (Quality Control) Order, 2021.

“As per the said order, the company’s product viz., orthophosphoric acid has been covered under the compulsory BIS certification under Indian Standard IS 798 : 2020 and should bear the standard mark under a licence from the Bureau of Indian Standards as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018,” it said in the regulatory filing.

“In this regard, we would like to inform that the company’s product i.e. orthophosphoric acid has been granted license by Bureau of Indian Standards, with effect from 24th November 2021,” it added.

GACL is the first Indian company to get a license for orthophosphoric acid under this Compulsory Registration Scheme.