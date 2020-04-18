GAIL plans to resume work on crucial infrastructure projects post-lockdown

GAIL is in readiness to resume construction of various hydrocarbon infrastructure projects, post the lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Graded measures in the short to medium term will be rolled out starting April 20, with the support of local administrative authorities in the States. The company has facilitated arrangements for the stay of migrant labourers working at various sites/camps during the lockdown period, to ensure the safety of all concerned,” a company statement said.

In order to kickstart crucial infrastructure projects and enable expansion of the gas-based economy, GAIL, along with its subsidiary and joint venture companies, has chalked out catch-up plans for various locations and work fronts, to ensure timely completion and avoid any slippage.

“Detailed protocols have also been devised for ensuring hygiene and social distancing norms, promoting use of masks at project sites and work stations in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India,” the statement said.

GAIL provided uninterrupted supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to oil marketing companies and natural gas to downstream utilities such as fertilisers, power, refineries and city gas distribution during the lockdown.

The company management is in communication with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to seek guidance on resuming full-fledged activities.

GAIL and its employees have contributed about ₹54 crore to the ‘PM CARES FUND’. In addition, GAIL has provided support aggregating over ₹3.5 crore, to district administrations across the country for procuring PPEs, ventilators, masks and other medical equipment. It has also distributed food packets and ration kits to help the marginalised and needy sections of society at many locations, the statement said.