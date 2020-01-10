Companies

GAIL seeks to fund start-ups working in renewable and alternate energy sources

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 10, 2020 Published on January 10, 2020

GAIL (India) Limited is looking to invest in start-ups operating in renewable and alternate energy sources like Compressed Bio Gas production. A company statement said that the company has opened its 4th round of applications for solicitation of investment proposals from start-ups.

This round shall remain open till January 24, 2020. The start-ups looking for an equity investment from GAIL can apply online on the website www.gailonline.com. This is a part of GAIL’s start-up initiative Pankh, launched in July, 2017 to invest in promising start-ups. The company has made investments in 24 start-ups operating in various areas so far, the statement said.

