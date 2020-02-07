Companies

General Atlantic invests $200 m in BYJU’S

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 07, 2020 Published on February 07, 2020

Edu-tech major BYJU’S on Friday said it has raised an undisclosed amount from General Atlantic, an existing investor in the company.

While BYJU’S did not disclose the quantum of investment, sources said General Atlantic has pumped in $200 million (about ₹1,420 crore) into the company. The investment is part of an ongoing funding that had seen Tiger Global invest a similar amount into the edu-tech company. The sources added that BYJU’S has raised over $1.3 billion and the current round values it at t $8.2 billion.

“General Atlantic has been one of our strongest partners and this additional investment shows their confidence in our vision, growth and future,” BYJU’S founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said in a statement.

