Genesys International has secured an order to deploy its digital twin mapping technology for the redevelopment of Dharavi, a densely populated urban settlement. The order awarded by Porter House is valued at ₹22 crore (excluding GST).

The project is anticipated to be completed in nine months.

The Oyster 3D Maps platform will play a pivotal role in the ambitious project, the company said in a regulatory filing. It has also launched the new India Map stack, targeting advanced platforms in the consumer, logistics, automotive, and infrastructure areas.

The stock surged by 5.10 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹441.80, as of 2:43 pm on Monday.