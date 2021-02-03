Companies

Geojit inducts Rajan K Medhekar as Additional Director in the board

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on February 03, 2021 Published on February 03, 2021

Geojit Financial Services Ltd has announced the appointment of Rajan K Medhekar as Additional Director (Independent) to the company’s Board of Directors.

A 1975-batch IPS officer for 37 years, he served in several important and sensitive assignments both in his cadre with the Kerala State Police and on deputation with the Centre.

After his retirement, Medhekar is serving as security consultant to government and private sector. He is currently the Director General of the International Institute of Security and Safety Management (IISSM), New Delhi.

CJ George, Founder and Managing Director, Geojit said, “We are delighted to welcome Rajan K Medhekar to the Board. He brings with him rich experience and immense knowledge and we look forward to his valuable contribution to the benefit of the company.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 03, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.