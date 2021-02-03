Geojit inducts Rajan K Medhekar as Additional Director in the board

Geojit Financial Services Ltd has announced the appointment of Rajan K Medhekar as Additional Director (Independent) to the company’s Board of Directors.

A 1975-batch IPS officer for 37 years, he served in several important and sensitive assignments both in his cadre with the Kerala State Police and on deputation with the Centre.

After his retirement, Medhekar is serving as security consultant to government and private sector. He is currently the Director General of the International Institute of Security and Safety Management (IISSM), New Delhi.

CJ George, Founder and Managing Director, Geojit said, “We are delighted to welcome Rajan K Medhekar to the Board. He brings with him rich experience and immense knowledge and we look forward to his valuable contribution to the benefit of the company.”