German tech unicorn Celonis to invest $100 million in India

Germany-headquartered Celonis, an international technology Unicorn, which is known for its process mining and execution management offerings on Monday launched its Indian operations and said that it would invest $100 million here. The firm expects to create more than 1000 jobs in the next two years.

The company said that expansion into India enables the world’s leading business process professionals and experts to unlock billions in new process and execution value for both their customers and within their own companies.

Powered by its process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of applications, a developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate corporate inefficiencies, provide better customer experience and reduce carbon emissions, the company claimed.

It also said that the opportunity for process mining and execution management in India is immense. Citing Everest Group reports that the India BPO market for financial services alone has the potential to grow from $18 billion to $250 billion and currently represents nearly half of the world’s global outsourcing market, Celonis said the opportunity was immense.

Substantial opportunity

The firm said that the process mining opportunity for customers, global system integrators (GSIs), business process outsourcing (BPO) providers and consultants was substantial due to the shift of data happening from on-premises to cloud. The company said it already works with several India-headquartered global IT services companies like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and others.

Speaking to BusinessLine, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Celonis, Bastian Nominacher said that the India strategy for the company revolved around three pillars – the rollout of the “Celonis Execution Management Without Limits’ and the ‘Celonis for BPO programs.’ This programme allows unlimited access to Celonis process mining and execution management technologies to any BPO, GSI and consulting professional, he added.

The second pillar of this initiative is to provide free training and access to the best-in-class methods, processes, and programmes for process mining and execution management to the India process consulting industry. Celonis plans to initially train more than 1,00,000 consultants, students and academics in India.

The third pillar is the new Celonis Center of Excellence which it said will be the one-stop shop for customers, partners and service providers in India. The CoE combines partner enablement support, professional services and value advisory for customers, a dedicated product engineering team, and a customer support team to provide around-the-clock expertise and innovation.

Nominacher also said, “Every significant process innovation wave, from client server, to the internet, to the cloud has gone through the heart of the India business process industry. Celonis is honored to help drive the next generational shift in process modernisation in India by embedding our state-of-the-art process mining and execution management technologies into the world’s leading BPO, Global Capability Centre (GCC), Global System Integrators and consulting firms.”

Commenting on the company’s decision to ramp-up its employee numbers in the country, Anitha Scaria George, VP and Head of Celonis India said, “India’s market and talent base represents an unparalleled opportunity to capitalise on the global adoption of process mining and execution management at a massive scale. Celonis will train the next generation of execution management leaders to apply data, intelligence, and action to every process, in every business, in every industry.”