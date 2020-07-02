Getting employees to think out of the box
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for its employees. Termed ‘Create the Future Challenge’, it was the company’s way of urging them to think of new ideas, some of which could even be put into practice.
“We told them to form teams and take any theme where we, as an organisation, could create an impact,” says Rajesh Jejurikar, ED. The response was overwhelming, with 7,000 people participating through 1,800 teams. The company has now chosen to implement 650 ideas and proposals.
“We had given them 30 days, which was extended because people wanted more time,” he adds. Right now, M&M is carrying out a final evaluation of the winners for these 650 ideas to be implemented.
For now, Jejurikar is keeping an eye on other opportunities that could crop up in the Covid-19 era, especially with consumer behavioural patterns tipped to change in the new normal. “You have two kinds of segments that will emerge: one is entry-level personal mobility since people will be wary of public transport, shared mobility, etc,” he says.
This will spur them into opting for small/used cars and two-wheelers.
The second segment will be a bigger vehicle for those who have a chauffeur and this is where M&M is hopeful of attracting buyers. “While these two will be emerging opportunities, the third and really big one will be goods movements for e-commerce,” says Jejurikar.
In his view, people will buy more and more stuff online rather than go to a store themselves. “You will need that much more last-mile goods delivery for groceries and foodstuffs, which will spawn opportunities for small commercial vehicles,” he says. Clearly, M&M will be hoping to make the most of this situation.
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
Walk, run, fly will be the credo for its SUVs and tractors, says Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director
Festive hiring cheerIndia Inc expects to see a spurt in hiring of blue-collar and entry-level workers in Q3 ...
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...