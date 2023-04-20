GHCL Ltd, on Thursday, said its Khadsaliya lignite mines situated in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat was awarded 5-star rating by the Ministry of Coal for the year 2021-22. This is the first ever instance of a lignite mine in Gujarat receiving a 5-star rating from the Union Ministry.

The Khadsaliya lignite mines achieved the 16th rank among the total of 206 mines that participated in the open cast category for 2021-22. The five-star rating is the highest in the rating scheme and is awarded to mines that perform best on the above parameters.

Achievement

RS Jalan, MD, GHCL Ltd, said, “Creating value responsibly is the basis of all that we do at GHCL. We are proud to have achieved the highest number of accident-free days which as of today are 5,224 days. This has been made possible because of our scientific and efficient operations, worker friendly policies and sustainable ways to mitigate environmental and social impacts. GHCL is a socially and environmentally responsible organisation and is committed innovation and sustainable growth.”

The Ministry of Coal’s Star Rating Policy for Coal Mines in India rates the various coal and lignite mines in the country based on 59 evaluation parameters in the case of opencast mines. These parameters relate to environment, economic performance, operations, compliances, safety and security, rehabilitation and resettlement and adoption of technology and best practices.

On Thursday, GHCL shares ended at ₹485.20, up 2.17 per cent from previous close on the BSE.