Ginger Hotels expands footprint in Mumbai

Ginger Hotels expanded its footprint in Mumbai with the signing of a new hotel in Goregaon. The hotel is designed around the brand’s lean luxe design and service philosophy of offering a vibrant, contemporary and seamless hospitality experience to its guests, according to the company.

Deepika Rao, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ginger Hotels, said, “Mumbai is a very important market for Ginger. With the addition of this hotel, there will be five Ginger hotels in the city, including two under development. We are delighted to partner with Pen Workers Seating Company for this property.”

Located in Goregaon, the hotel enables convenient access to the Bombay Exhibition Centre and Film City. Slated to open by Q1, 2022, it will feature Ginger’s newly designed signature rooms and Café Etcetera, the all-day diner.

Goregaon is a key commercial hub in Mumbai with corporate and IT parks, shopping malls and industrial zones.

With the addition of this hotel, Indian Hotels Company will have 12 hotels in Mumbai, including four under development.