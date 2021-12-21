Ginger Hotels expands footprint in Mumbai

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Ginger Hotels expanded its footprint in Mumbai with the signing of a new hotel in Goregaon. The hotel is designed around the brand’s lean luxe design and service philosophy of offering a vibrant, contemporary and seamless hospitality experience to its guests, according to the company.
Deepika Rao, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ginger Hotels, said, “Mumbai is a very important market for Ginger. With the addition of this hotel, there will be five Ginger hotels in the city, including two under development. We are delighted to partner with Pen Workers Seating Company for this property.”
Located in Goregaon, the hotel enables convenient access to the Bombay Exhibition Centre and Film City. Slated to open by Q1, 2022, it will feature Ginger’s newly designed signature rooms and Café Etcetera, the all-day diner.
Ginger to set up two new hotels in Kochi
Goregaon is a key commercial hub in Mumbai with corporate and IT parks, shopping malls and industrial zones.
With the addition of this hotel, Indian Hotels Company will have 12 hotels in Mumbai, including four under development.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...