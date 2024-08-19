Glenmark Therapeutics Inc., USA announced today the launch of Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1 per cent (OTC), a generic version of Pataday® Twice Daily Relief.

The over-the-counter eye drop solution enters a market that achieved annual sales of $26.4 million for the 52-week period ending July 13, 2024, according to Nielsen® data.

The shares of Glenmark Therapeutics Inc. were trading at ₹1,606.00 up by 40.20 or (2.57 per cent) on NSE at 10 am on Monday.

Fabio Moreno, Head of OTC Sales & Marketing at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., stated, “We are excited to announce the launch of Olopatadine Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1 per cent, addressing the growing demand for a new supplier in this category.

This addition highlights our commitment to meeting market needs and providing high-quality over the-counter solutions for our customers.”