Glenmark Therapeutics Inc., USA announced today the launch of Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1 per cent (OTC), a generic version of Pataday® Twice Daily Relief.
The over-the-counter eye drop solution enters a market that achieved annual sales of $26.4 million for the 52-week period ending July 13, 2024, according to Nielsen® data.
The shares of Glenmark Therapeutics Inc. were trading at ₹1,606.00 up by 40.20 or (2.57 per cent) on NSE at 10 am on Monday.
Fabio Moreno, Head of OTC Sales & Marketing at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., stated, “We are excited to announce the launch of Olopatadine Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1 per cent, addressing the growing demand for a new supplier in this category.
This addition highlights our commitment to meeting market needs and providing high-quality over the-counter solutions for our customers.”
