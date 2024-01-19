Glenmark Life Sciences Limited (GLS) has entered into a master supply agreement with a Japanese innovator pharmaceutical company with global presence in Europe, US and Asia.

Also read:Sun Pharma and Taro announce merger agreement

Under the agreement, the company will manufacture API in the therapeutic area of urinary anti-spasmodic, to supply to the global innovator. The estimated commercial value of the project is expected to be around $5 million.

Dr. Yasir Rawjee, MD & CEO, Glenmark Life Sciences, said, “This collaboration is part of our continued efforts in the CDMO space to contribute to the advancements in healthcare while expanding our global footprint.”

GLS stock rose by 2.05 per cent on the NSE, traded at ₹772.10 as of 10.49 am.