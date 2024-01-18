Sun Pharma’s efforts to mop up the remaining shares in Israel’s Taro Pharma have reached the final stage with the two companies announcing a merger agreement.

In what could end years of cross-country parleys between the two companies, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement in which “Sun Pharma, Taro’s controlling shareholder, has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Taro other than the shares already held by Sun Pharma or its affiliates for $43 per share in cash without interest.”

Upon completion of the merger which is expected to close in the first half of 2024, Taro will become a privately held company and its shares will no longer be listed on the NYSE, the companies said.

Dilip Shanghvi, Sun Pharma’s Managing Director, said, “Over the years, with Sun Pharma’s strategic interventions, Taro has remained a key player in the generic dermatology market in a challenging environment. Post completion of the merger, the combined entity will firmly move forward, leveraging its global strengths and capabilities to better serve the needs of patients and healthcare professionals.”

Uday Baldota, Chief Executive Officer of Taro, said, “Taro is committed to delivering high quality products to our patients and customers around the world. This merger will further enable us compete effectively in our products and markets.”

The $43 per share purchase price represents a 48 percent premium over the closing price of $28.97 per share on May 25, 2023, the last trading day before Sun Pharma first submitted its non-binding proposal to Taro, and a premium of 58 percent to the volume-weighted average price of the shares during the 60 days prior to and including May 25, 2023. The purchase price also represents a 13 percent increase over the initial proposed purchase price of $38 per share as proposed on May 26, 2023, it added.

The merger agreement was unanimously recommended by a special committee which was formed by Taro’s Board of Directors to consider Sun Pharma’s proposal.

“Following a comprehensive evaluation of the proposal with assistance from independent financial and legal advisors, the special committee determined that the merger agreement and the per share merger consideration are fair and in the best interests of Taro and its minority shareholders,” the companies said.

Upon receiving the unanimous recommendation of the special committee, and following unanimous approval by Taro’s audit committee, Taro’s Board and the Board of Directors of Sun Pharma unanimously approved the definitive merger agreement, they added..

The merger is subject to various closing conditions, the companies said, including “the approval of the merger by the affirmative vote of shareholders representing at least 75 percent of the voting power of the company’s shares present and voting in person or by proxy at a meeting of the company’s shareholders, including at least a majority of the voting power of such shares held by holders other than Sun Pharma and its affiliates or any other holders having a personal interest (under the Israeli Companies Law) in the merger and voting thereon.”

Sun Pharma has agreed to vote its shares in favour of the merger, and has indicated that it is not willing to sell its shares to a third party or support any alternative transaction to the merger, it added.

