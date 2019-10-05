Glenmark receives USFDA warning for its Baddi facility

Countryside caretaker of the dainty demoiselle
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said it has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had inspected the facility between April 15 and April 20 and earlier classified the inspection as an official action indicated, Glenmark said in a filing to the BSE.
The warning letter issued is regarding the same inspection, it added. “The company is committed to work along with the USFDA to implement all the necessary corrective actions required to address the concerns raised in the letter and is in the process of preparing a detailed response to the USFDA within 15 working days,” Glenmark said.
The company believes that the existing manufacturing and the sale of products from this facility will not be impacted, it added.
The Baddi facility is expected to contribute USD 30 million in total sales for this financial year which is about 7 per cent of the total US sales, Glenmark said. “There are no major pending approvals from this facility in the next 12 months. There will be no financial impact on the organisation on account of this development,” it added.
Currently, the company has eight manufacturing facilities approved by the USFDA -- five formulations’ facilities and three API facilities under Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. None of these facilities except Baddi has any outstanding issues with the USFDA at this point in time, Glenmark said.
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Kanoh, on the world heritage site Kalka-Shimla Line in Himachal Pradesh, has no roads, only train tracks
Their fields, and lives, are blooming, thanks to horticulture and improved farming techniques
A tour of the Ulysse Nardin manufacture factory highlights age-old techniques of enamelling perfected by ...
Over five and 10 years, the fund has outperformed its benchmark, the Nifty 50 TRI
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
My mother was a PSU bank employee, who retired on October 3, 1999, and had been receiving monthly pension ...
With a possible reversal in the downward rate cycle, investors can go for shorter tenures
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...