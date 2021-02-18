GMR Airports launches duty-free outlet at Kannur airport

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
GMR Airports, through its subsidiary GMR Kannur Duty Free Services, has launched its first duty-free outlet at Kannur International Airport (KIAL), the fourth international airport in Kerala.
Located at International Arrivals, GMR Kannur Duty-Free offers an assortment of some of the finest brands across liquor, perfume, confectionery, tobacco, travel essentials and authentic hand-picked souvenirs, a spokesman said. It hosts over 100 brands in liquor, tobacco, perfumes in multiple variants, premium brands such as Johnny Walker, Glenfiddich, Marlboro, Davidoff, Gucci, Hugo Boss and Calvin Klein.
GMR places $300 m through bond offer for Hyderabad airport expansion
GMR Airports, subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure, had signed a concession agreement with KIAL in January to develop, operate, maintain and manage the duty-free outlet on an exclusive basis. Under the concession agreement, it would design, finance and operate the duty-free shops for a period of seven years, extendable by three more years.
GMR Airports wins contract for duty-free shops at Kerala’s Kannur International Airport
The company, through its affiliates, has already been operating Delhi and Hyderabad airport duty-free businesses. The Kannur Duty-Free is the first concession outside GMR’s own airport portfolio.
KIAL was commissioned on December 9, 2018. This is the second greenfield airport in the State and built on Public-Private Partnership model in an area of about 2,300 acres. Even amidst the Covid-19 crisis, Kannur airport could maintain stable growth, the spokesman said.
With its high-quality beaches, abundant forestry and wildlife, Kannur is a popular tourism destination. A significant number of the diaspora from the region works in West Asia and KIAL caters to their flying requirements.
Rajesh Arora, CEO, Business Development, GMR Airports, said that the company has a strong track record of creating and delivering world-class airports and airport travel retail offerings, including duty-free outlets at major airports such as Delhi and Hyderabad.
“We are now very happy to be partnering with KIAL and are excited about its potential. Our aim is to bring best-in-class brands, offers and shopping experience to shoppers that are on par with the global best. We are committed to becoming one of the best travel retailers in South India.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...