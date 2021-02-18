GMR Airports launches duty-free outlet at Kannur airport

GMR Airports, through its subsidiary GMR Kannur Duty Free Services, has launched its first duty-free outlet at Kannur International Airport (KIAL), the fourth international airport in Kerala.

Located at International Arrivals, GMR Kannur Duty-Free offers an assortment of some of the finest brands across liquor, perfume, confectionery, tobacco, travel essentials and authentic hand-picked souvenirs, a spokesman said. It hosts over 100 brands in liquor, tobacco, perfumes in multiple variants, premium brands such as Johnny Walker, Glenfiddich, Marlboro, Davidoff, Gucci, Hugo Boss and Calvin Klein.

GMR places $300 m through bond offer for Hyderabad airport expansion

Concession agreement signed

GMR Airports, subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure, had signed a concession agreement with KIAL in January to develop, operate, maintain and manage the duty-free outlet on an exclusive basis. Under the concession agreement, it would design, finance and operate the duty-free shops for a period of seven years, extendable by three more years.

GMR Airports wins contract for duty-free shops at Kerala’s Kannur International Airport

The company, through its affiliates, has already been operating Delhi and Hyderabad airport duty-free businesses. The Kannur Duty-Free is the first concession outside GMR’s own airport portfolio.

KIAL was commissioned on December 9, 2018. This is the second greenfield airport in the State and built on Public-Private Partnership model in an area of about 2,300 acres. Even amidst the Covid-19 crisis, Kannur airport could maintain stable growth, the spokesman said.

Catering to the diaspora

With its high-quality beaches, abundant forestry and wildlife, Kannur is a popular tourism destination. A significant number of the diaspora from the region works in West Asia and KIAL caters to their flying requirements.

Rajesh Arora, CEO, Business Development, GMR Airports, said that the company has a strong track record of creating and delivering world-class airports and airport travel retail offerings, including duty-free outlets at major airports such as Delhi and Hyderabad.

“We are now very happy to be partnering with KIAL and are excited about its potential. Our aim is to bring best-in-class brands, offers and shopping experience to shoppers that are on par with the global best. We are committed to becoming one of the best travel retailers in South India.”