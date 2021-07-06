Godawari Power turns debt free, pays all long-term loans

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Godawari Power and Ispat (GPIL) on Tuesday said it has become debt-free by repaying all its long-term loans.
The company said it has repaid the outstanding debt of ₹457 crore.
“The company has become debt-free by repaying all its long-term loans as of date,” GPIL said in a regulatory filing.
The company said its standalone long-term outstanding debt at ₹1,369 crore as of March 31, 2017 — scheduled to be repaid by FY2032 — was brought down to ₹457 crore as of March 31, 2021, by substantial repayment of debt during the last financial year from internal accruals, with improvement in its financial performance.
The balance outstanding debt of ₹457 crore has been fully repaid by the company during the current year out of internal accruals, the company added.
Godawari Power and Ispat said, on a consolidated basis, the long-term outstanding debt is ₹340 crore as of date, which is exclusively related to Solar Power Project in Godawari Green Energy.
The company said this loan continues to be repaid out of the cash flow of the solar project.
To date, the instalments of the solar power project term loan are repaid up to October 31, 2022, it added.
The stock rose 5 per cent to ₹ 1,378.80 on the NSE today.
