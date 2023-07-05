FMCG major Godrej Consumer is expecting a double-digit volume growth for Q1 FY24.

At the consolidated level (organic), Godrej Consumer expects to deliver high-single-digit volume growth and close to double-digit sales growth in INR terms. The sales growth including inorganic is expected to be in double digits.

Further, the company stated that the sales growth was marginally higher than the mid-single digit as it passed the benefits of lower input costs to the consumers

“The performance was broad-based with double-digit volume growth in Home Care and higher than mid-single digit volume growth in Personal Care. Sales growth was marginally higher than the mid-single digit as we passed on the benefits of lower input costs to our consumers. We expect to have an exceptional stamp duty expense on slump sale transactions of Park Avenue and KamaSutra brand acquisition,” according to a statement from Godrej Consumer.

The international business for the company including Africa, USA, and the Middle East (GAUM) delivered constant currency sales growth in the mid-teens.