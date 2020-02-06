Godrej Consumer keen to strengthen leadership in household insecticides

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
In a bid to strengthen its position further in the household insecticides category, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd plans a pan-India launch of its Goodknight Gold Flash liquid vapouriser. It was initially launched in the South.
In a statement, Sunil Kataria, CEO-India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, said, “Goodknight is the market leader in household insecticides category. We have always disrupted the category and offered innovative solutions to consumers. Goodknight Gold Flash is our latest disruption in the liquid vapouriser format.”
The mosquito repellant liquid vapouriser market is pegged at ₹2,200 crore. Liquid vaporiser format contributes to more than 56 per cent to the overall business of brand Goodknight. The company said its targeting “2X growth in this format” with the new launch and expects to “consolidate its leadership position with region-wise penetration.”
“With upgraded heating technology and visible efficacy, Goodknight Gold Flash will be a game changer for the liquid vapouriser market in India. Through this offering, we are upgrading users of formats like coils and burning solutions like incense sticks. Thereby, targeting an additional ₹250-crore market comprising of such products,” Kataria said.
Goodknight Gold Flash is priced at ₹89 for the machine and refill, while the refill is available for ₹75 a piece.
“We are also taking a drastic decision of replacing Goodknight Active and Express machines with the Goodknight Gold Flash machine, as we are immensely confident in our product and want to give the best to our consumers. We want all the 7 crore homes in India that use liquid vapourisers to shift to Goodknight Gold Flash eventually,” he added.
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
TVS uses new emission regulations to tweak its sports bike’s performance and load a few tricks up its sleeve
This year’s lacklustre event clearly shows that India’s biennial jamboree needs to reinvent itself
Vehicle makers and suppliers anxious as supply chain is in danger of disruption
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
The Nifty Low Vol 30 comprises large-cap stocks whose prices have swung the least in the past one year
Recently, Bharti Telecom (unlisted) sent payments to its shareholders by way of capital reduction. The shares ...
Women have stepped out of their homes to spearhead anti-CAA protests in various parts of the country
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
The government seems to have reluctantly acknowledged its limitations. At one level, that realisation is ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...