Godrej Consumer keen to strengthen leadership in household insecticides

In a bid to strengthen its position further in the household insecticides category, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd plans a pan-India launch of its Goodknight Gold Flash liquid vapouriser. It was initially launched in the South.

In a statement, Sunil Kataria, CEO-India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, said, “Goodknight is the market leader in household insecticides category. We have always disrupted the category and offered innovative solutions to consumers. Goodknight Gold Flash is our latest disruption in the liquid vapouriser format.”

The mosquito repellant liquid vapouriser market is pegged at ₹2,200 crore. Liquid vaporiser format contributes to more than 56 per cent to the overall business of brand Goodknight. The company said its targeting “2X growth in this format” with the new launch and expects to “consolidate its leadership position with region-wise penetration.”

“With upgraded heating technology and visible efficacy, Goodknight Gold Flash will be a game changer for the liquid vapouriser market in India. Through this offering, we are upgrading users of formats like coils and burning solutions like incense sticks. Thereby, targeting an additional ₹250-crore market comprising of such products,” Kataria said.

Goodknight Gold Flash is priced at ₹89 for the machine and refill, while the refill is available for ₹75 a piece.

“We are also taking a drastic decision of replacing Goodknight Active and Express machines with the Goodknight Gold Flash machine, as we are immensely confident in our product and want to give the best to our consumers. We want all the 7 crore homes in India that use liquid vapourisers to shift to Goodknight Gold Flash eventually,” he added.