Despite poor rural consumption and a slowdown in demand post the festive season in the country, FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products stated that it hopes to deliver double-digit sales growth in the quarter ended December 31. The growth is expected to be backed by low single-digit volume growth, it said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company is also hopeful of double-digit sales growth in the home care and personal care segments. Godrej Consumer had reported sequential improvement from mid- to high-single-digit sales growth and mid-single-digit volume decline in the previous quarters.

International business in Indonesia is seeing a gradual recovery with a decline in constant currency sales. Godrej Africa, USA and Middle East (GAUM) is also expected to register strong double-digit sales growth, it said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit