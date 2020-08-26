Godrej Consumer to drop word fair from FairGlow range of soaps

FMCG player Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is dropping the word “fair" from its range of soaps. GCPL’s soap brand currently goes by the name FairGlow.

This comes close on the heels of Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s decision to rename its flagship fairness cream brand Glow & Lovely, from Fair & Lovely earlier.

HUL made the announcement after another player in the beauty segment, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), exited from the fairness beauty space. Outcries and debates over the issue of colourism and racism have been reinvigorated in recent times post the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police in Minneapolis. This also kickstarted a fresh debate on fairness products and other factors that may have inadvertently or otherwise perpetuated racism.

Harish Bijoor, Brand Guru & Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc, told BusinessLine in June that a name change is only limited to semantics, whereas a stance change is more important. “A change of name is (only) a change of name. But a change of stance is very important. If one has to say, the percentage should be one per cent on name change. And 99 per cent on stance change. Then it will work,” he had said.