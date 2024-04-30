The 126-year-old conglomerate Godrej Industries has been split amicably after the family signed a settlement agreement. The two factions of the Godrej family, Godrej Industries & Associates headed by brothers Adi and Nadir Godrej, and Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company led by their cousin Jamshyd Godrej and his sister Smitha Godrej Crishna, have been in talks for nearly two years for an amicable settlement of the group assets.

“The Godrej family settlement was ‘locked’ today with the elegance and dignity that the family is known for. No controversies, just all clean like their soaps,” said a tweet from RPG Group’s Harsh Goenka. An official announcement from Godrej Industries did not come until the time of going to the press.

At present, the group is led by veteran industrialist Adi Godrej, who is its chairman. Godrej Industries Limited is a holding company with presence in fast moving consumer goods, agriculture, real estate, chemicals and financial services.

The group has five listed firms—Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet, and Astec LifeSciences.

The agreement between the family members will ensure that the stake held by the two factions in each other’s companies are divested so that the companies under Godrej Industries & Associates are in complete control of Adi and Nadir Godrej, while those under Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company will likely be under Jamshyd Godrej and his sister Smitha Godrej Crishna.

For example, Jamshyd Godrej’s faction will transfer interests in Godrej Consumer Products and Godrej Properties to Adi and Nadir. Similarly, real estate held by the group will likely go under Jamshyd’s stable. The agreement will also spell out the arrangement for the use of Godrej brand by the different entities.