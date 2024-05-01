Godrej Properties and Godrej & Boyce will continue their agreement for the development of in Mumbai’s suburb Vikhroli, owned by Godrej & Boyce, according to a joint statement.

Godrej Construction, a business of Godrej & Boyce, designed and built four phases of Godrej Platinum, a residential project with a total constructed area of 1 million square feet, which has been marketed by Godrej Properties.

In March 2024, a new project named Godrej Vistas was launched under this arrangement.

“Godrej Construction and Godrej Properties bring complementary strengths, and this has translated into the launch of successful real estate projects in Vikhroli,” said Jamshyd Godrej, adding that the future development of Vikhroli was an opportunity to create a holistic space in Mumbai.

“We look forward to continuing our association with Godrej & Boyce to make Vikhroli a world-class neighborhood.”, said Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Properties.

The Godrej Group on Tuesday announced a split in assets and family scheme of arrangement whereby all the listed entities under the group would be under Adi and Nadir Godrej while Jamshyd Godrej and Nyrika Holkar would have control of Godrej & Boyce and its affiliates.

The scheme, however, has flexibility for joint developments between the two groups to go on as before, as in the case of the Vikhroli land development.

