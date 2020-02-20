Godrej Interio aims at ₹3,000-crore business in next fiscal

MirAIe: Panasonic’s vision of the future
The company is betting big on connected home
Godrej Interio expects to close the current fiscal with revenues of ₹2,400 crore and cross ₹3,000-crore business during the next fiscal on the back of strong growth momentum.
The leading furniture brand, which has been growing at a strong double-digit is further strengthening its presence in the office furniture segment in the South.
Godrej Interio has launched its first Social Office center in Hyderabad, its third after Mumbai and Kolkata. It plans to add four more such Social Office centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Chandigarh.
The strengthening of presence was necessitated in Hyderabad and the South owing to the presence of a large working population. The contemporary workforce prefers spaces that not only give a productive, enjoyable work life, but also an opportunity to socialise with colleagues during and after work.
Based on Godrej Interio Workspace and Ergonomic Research Cell study, the company developed the concept of Social Office, which seeks to be innovative and different from the traditional office environment.
Anil Mathur, Chief Operating Officer, Godrej Interio, said, “The market for Social Office is still at the nascent stage and is pegged at ₹200 crore. With an expected growth rate of 12 per cent CAGR, we expect organisations to soon pick up the trend of Social Office in the years to come.”
The Social Office not only encourages collaboration and brainstorming but also facilitates private meeting areas and quiet spaces designed for privacy to suit the employees looking for a space to do intense and focused work.
Godrej Interio has manufacturing facilities in Mumbai, Khalapur and Shirwal in Maharashtra, and Haridwar and Bhagwanpur in Uttarakhand.
Focussing on the demand from corporate and business-to-business segments, the company offers both ready-to- fit and customised solutions to some of the leading corporate entities including ONGC and BPCL.
“We see huge untapped potential for social workspaces where offices tend to get very innovative in the way they are designed and furnished. Godrej Interio is keen to tap into this latent demand which is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the years to come,” Mathur explained.
The company is betting big on connected home
This good-looking phoneis packed with impressive features and has a strong hardware to boot
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
To protect investor money, the regulator has sought to end practices such as misselling and opacity in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...