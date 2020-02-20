Godrej Interio aims at ₹3,000-crore business in next fiscal

Godrej Interio expects to close the current fiscal with revenues of ₹2,400 crore and cross ₹3,000-crore business during the next fiscal on the back of strong growth momentum.

The leading furniture brand, which has been growing at a strong double-digit is further strengthening its presence in the office furniture segment in the South.

Godrej Interio has launched its first Social Office center in Hyderabad, its third after Mumbai and Kolkata. It plans to add four more such Social Office centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Chandigarh.

The strengthening of presence was necessitated in Hyderabad and the South owing to the presence of a large working population. The contemporary workforce prefers spaces that not only give a productive, enjoyable work life, but also an opportunity to socialise with colleagues during and after work.

Based on Godrej Interio Workspace and Ergonomic Research Cell study, the company developed the concept of Social Office, which seeks to be innovative and different from the traditional office environment.

Anil Mathur, Chief Operating Officer, Godrej Interio, said, “The market for Social Office is still at the nascent stage and is pegged at ₹200 crore. With an expected growth rate of 12 per cent CAGR, we expect organisations to soon pick up the trend of Social Office in the years to come.”

The Social Office not only encourages collaboration and brainstorming but also facilitates private meeting areas and quiet spaces designed for privacy to suit the employees looking for a space to do intense and focused work.

Godrej Interio has manufacturing facilities in Mumbai, Khalapur and Shirwal in Maharashtra, and Haridwar and Bhagwanpur in Uttarakhand.

Focussing on the demand from corporate and business-to-business segments, the company offers both ready-to- fit and customised solutions to some of the leading corporate entities including ONGC and BPCL.

“We see huge untapped potential for social workspaces where offices tend to get very innovative in the way they are designed and furnished. Godrej Interio is keen to tap into this latent demand which is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the years to come,” Mathur explained.