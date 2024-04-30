After years of negotiations, the Godrej family announced a family settlement under which Adi Godrej and Nadir Godrej will control the listed companies in the group while Jamshyd Godrej and Nyrika Holkar will control Godrej Enterprises comprising Godrej & Boyce and its affiliates.

In a statement late on Tuesday the group said, “The realignment has been arrived at in a respectful and mindful way to maintain harmony and to better align ownership in acknowledgement of the differing visions of the Godrej family members. This will help maximize strategic direction, focus, agility, and will accelerate the process of creating long-term value for shareholders and all other stakeholders.”

The listed entities under Godrej Industries Group (GIG) are Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet and Astec Lifesciences. Nadir Godrej will be the chairperson and Pirojsha Godrej will be the Executive Vice Chairperson of GIG and will succeed Nadir Godrej as the Chairperson in August 2026.

Jamshyd Godrej, chairperson and managing director of Godrej Enterprises and Nyrika Holkar executive director, will be controlling businesses that span Aerospace, Aviation, Defence, Engines and Motors, Energy, Security, Building Materials, Construction, Green Building Consulting, EPC Services, Intralogistics, Healthcare Equipment, Durables, Furniture, Interior Design, Architectural Fittings, IT, Software as well as Infrastructure Solutions.

“Since 1897, Godrej & Boyce has always been driven by the strong purpose of nation building. With this future-facing family agreement now in place, we can further drive our growth aspirations with fewer complexities and focus on leveraging our core strengths in high tech engineering and design-led innovation across our strong portfolio of strategic, consumer and emerging businesses,” said Jamshyd Godrej in the statement.

Both groups will continue to use the Godrej brand and are committed to growing and strengthening their shared heritage, according to the statement.

The group will continue to build on its legacy with focus and agility, Nadir Godrej said.

In an exchange filing, Godrej Industries said on the reasons for the settlement, “The third and fourth generations of the Family Branches have diverse interests, and varying perceptions as to, amongst others, the strategic direction, growth, and governance of the various entities of the Godrej Group, including inter alia the company. To preserve mutual respect, goodwill, amity, and harmony and to manage diverse expectations and varied strategic directions desired by each Family Branch, the Family Branches have agreed upon a settlement of arrangement….”

As a result of the settlement, Adi Godrej and Nadir Godrej members will make an open offer to the public shareholders of Astec Lifesciences, due to indirect change in shareholding of Astec.

The settlement also makes it clear that shares held by either group in any of the companies will not be transferred to competitors except with the prior permission of the other group.