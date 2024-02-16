Godrej Yummiez, a frozen ready-to-cook brand from Godrej Tyson Foods Limited (GTFL), launched two new products in the non-veg segment. Yummiez Crispy Fried Chicken and Yummiez Crispy Chicken Bites.

Yummiez is planning to expand its sachet format, said Mohit Marwaha, AVP, Yummiez, Godrej Tyson Foods, told businessline. “We have recently launched a pack of two chicken sausages at a price of Rs 30, and we are receiving some good traction on this product in India because of its affordable pricing. We are planning to add more products in sachet format both for veg and non-veg segment, within the next quarter.”

The company has expanded its non-veg portfolio by introducing chicken sausage sachets, cocktail sausages, and prawns in the last year, said Marwaha.

Speaking on the launch of a new product, Abhay Parnerkar, chief executive officer of Godrej Tyson Foods Limited, said, “Godrej Yummiez recognises consumer preference for indulging in fried chicken out of home, steering clear of the kitchen complexities and its preparation at home. So, we proudly introduce a ready-to-cook format of fried chicken that is super crunchy, tasty and can be made within just five to seven minutes.”

Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd is a joint venture of Godrej Agrovet and Tyson Foods, U.S.A. since 2008. Godrej Tyson Foods offers protein products through its brands Real Good Chicken and Yummiez..