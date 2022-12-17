NEW DELHI Riding on the strong traction witnessed by ready-to-cook segment in the past two years, Godrej Tyson Foods is sharpening its focus on expanding product portfolio as well as distribution network. The company expects its ready-to-cook products’ brand Godrej Yummiez to cross the ₹200 crore-mark on retail sales by the end of this fiscal year.

Abhay Parnerkar, Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd said, “ The frozen ready-to-cook category has really taken off in a big way post the pandemic with consumers seeking convenience along with hygiene and safety. It is a highly under-penetrated category in India compared to other markets and has been witnessing strong growth. We are focusing on both portfolio as well as distribution expansion to tap into this growth potential.”

The company, for instance, recently expanded its vegetarian frozen food portfolio with the launch of Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz. “ Besides expanding our addressable market, the recent launch has also enabled us to offer more affordable products from the vegetarian frozen snacks perspective. Today, 55 per cent of our portfolio is non-vegetarian and 45 per cent is vegetarian. Even in the non-vegetarian segment, we are trying to find the right kind of pack sizes which will allow us to offer products at more affordable price points,” he added.

On distribution expansion, the company is looking at growing the reach of the brand in tier-2 and tier-3 markets with a carefully curated range. “ Even in the metros and tier-1 cities, there is still a huge potential for us to further strengthen our distribution,” he added.

Responding to a query on revenues, “ We expect the brand to end the fiscal with over ₹200 crore in retail sales and garnering a growth of about 30 per cent,” Parnerkar stated.

The company added that e-commerce has emerged as a high growth channel, including the quick commerce platforms, catering to the impulse consumption occasions. Godrej Yummiez portfolio consists of over 50 veg and non-veg products, including Nuggets, Burger Patties, Salami, Sausages, Kababs, Sweet Corn and Green Peas, among others. The frozen foods segment in India is pegged at about ₹3,500 crore and has been witnessing accelerated growth in the past 2-3 years.