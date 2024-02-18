Godrej Yummiez, the frozen ready-to-cook brand from Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd, plans to enter South Africa by the first quarter of the next financial year, according to Mohit Marwaha, AVP, Yummiez, Godrej Tyson Foods.

Yummiez recently forayed into the markets of Singapore and Bangladesh, Marwaha told businessline. “We’re exploring opportunities in South Africa, given its significant Indian diaspora. Additionally, the UK remains on the cards,” he added.

Furthermore, the company also plans to invest ₹25-30 crore in establishing dedicated Yummiez freezers in shops across India within the next 2-3 years.

Yummiez is planning to expand its sachet format, said Marwaha. “We have recently launched a pack of two chicken sausages priced at ₹30, and we are receiving good traction on this product in India due to its affordable pricing. We are planning to add more products in sachet format for both the veg and non-veg segments within the next quarter.”

People are now warming up to the idea of having frozen food at home, I see a strong double-digit growth in the frozen food category going forward, said Marwaha. “I have observed positive changes deep in the infrastructure, particularly in the supply chain and storage for stock. Across logistics, freight, and retail, there’s a noticeable improvement. In the retail sector, especially for frozen food, there’s a solid foundation, and resources for last-mile delivery have become more readily available. This overall enhancement is expected to drive growth in this category.”

Competition is beneficial, especially in a small category like frozen food market, said Marwaha. He believes that more players entering the market can increase awareness and benefit everyone. With categories currently having single-digit penetration, he sees competition as a catalyst for faster category growth.

There’s a prevailing consumer perception that frozen food lacks healthiness and contains preservatives. To address that, we ran a campaign for Yummiez, stating it does not have any preservatives, said Marwaha. “For instance, storing green peas in freezers without preservatives, thanks to the low temperature of minus 20 degrees, extends their shelf life. People are recognising the benefits of frozen food, its nutritional value, and adopting it as a valid and convenient option,” he added.

