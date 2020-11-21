Google extends Google Chrome support for Windows 7 till Jan 2022

Google will extend Google Chrome support for Windows 7 for six more months, it announced on Friday.

“After assessing the current situation, and based on feedback from our valued enterprise customers, Chrome is extending our support for Windows 7 until at least January 15, 2022,” Google said in a blog post.

Microsoft announced the end of Windows 7 lifecycle in January this year. “Microsoft will not be providing technical support for any issues, software updates, security updates or fixes for Windows 7 post-January 14,” the tech giant had said.

Google, after the announcement had said that it will extend support for Google Chrome on Windows 7 till July 15, 2021. “We will continue to fully support Chrome on Windows 7 for a minimum of 18 months from Microsoft’s End of Life date, until at least July 15, 2021,” Google had said.

However, according to a Kantar study commissioned by Google Chrome Enterprise, Q2 2020, 21 per cent of organisations are yet to migrate to Windows 10. The Covid-19 pandemic has further worsened the situation.

Google has thus extended Chrome Support on Windows 7 for six more months. “With this extension of support, enterprises with their upgrades still in progress can rest assured that their users remaining on Windows 7 will continue to benefit from Chrome’s security and productivity benefits,” Google said.

“IT teams can also take advantage of Chrome’s existing enterprise capabilities and future roadmap, including our continued investment in cloud management, enterprise security capabilities, and our plans to integrate more closely with the broader ecosystem across the operating system versions,” it added.