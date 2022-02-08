hamburger

Granules India Q3 net down 31% at ₹101 crore

BL Hyderabad Bureau | Updated on: Feb 08, 2022
Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director, Granules India

Total revenue, however, is up 18 per cent 

Drug-maker Granules India’s net profit declined 31 per cent to ₹101 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, against ₹147 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. 

The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company, however, increased 18 per cent to ₹997 crore from ₹845 crore in the same period last year, according to a release.

Commenting on the results, Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director of Granules India, said, “We are slowly getting back to the normal as is evident from the revenue growth which came in despite the continuing disruptions and challenging environment such as raw material price increase and unstable supply from China, among other supply constraints.’‘

The company is expecting the situation to improve in the coming quarters and would remain focused on execution and agile to the market opportunities, he added. 

Granules is “strengthening management capabilities and investing in R&D infrastructure, scientific talent, and  partnerships in science & technology which will lead to sustainability, leadership, backward integration and focus on quality of our portfolio,” the release added,

Published on February 08, 2022
Granules India Ltd
Quarterly Results

