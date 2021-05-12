Companies

Granules India to donate 16 crore paracetamol tablets to Telangana

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 12, 2021

Granules India Ltd has pledged to provide 16 crore paracetamol-500 mg tablets free of cost to Telangana Government to fight the covid-19 pandemic.

According to a release, the Hyderabad-based company will provide one crore tablet every week starting from May 12, 2021 aggregating to 16 crore tablets worth ₹8 crore over the next four months.

corporate social responsibility
Covid-19
Telangana
