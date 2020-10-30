Grasim ties up with Lubrizol for setting up CPVC resin plant

Grasim Industries has entered into a definitive agreement with Lubrizol Advanced Materials to manufacture and supply chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) resin in India with initial production expected in 2022.

The special type of polymer material that is widely used in hot and cold water pipes will be manufactured at the Chlor-alkali unit of Grasim located at Vilayat in Gujarat to take advantage of captive chlorine integration.

Construction of about 100,000-tonne plant will be done in a phased manner and once commissioned, it would be the single largest site capacity for CPVC resin production globally, said the company.

Kalyan Ram Madabhushi, CEO Global Chemicals and Group Business Head- Fertilisers & Insulators, Aditya Birla Group said the collaboration with Lubrizol Advanced Materials is part of the long-term direction to bring in world-class technologies to India and additionally complements the company's growth strategy in Chlor-Alkali and Derivatives platform.

The collaboration will not only support the 'Make in India' initiative but also expected to create local jobs and opportunities in downstream opportunities, he added.

Arnau Pano, Vice President, Lubrizol Advanced Materials, South Asia said the alliance would help better to serve CPVC customers in India and South Asia, as well as support the Indian economy.

India is among the largest consumers of CPVC, primarily in the form of plumbing pipe and fittings and growing needs for clean water in all residential and commercial buildings will drive continued growth. Lubrizol is the inventor and largest manufacturer of CPVC resin and CPVC compounds worldwide.

The tie-up will also enable Aditya Birla Group and Lubrizol Corporation to explore opportunities across applications such as water solutions, construction, textiles, automotive and piping by leveraging the technologies and market channels of both the groups.