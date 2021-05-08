Great Eastern Shipping Q4 net profit at ₹49 crore

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
The Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd, India’s biggest ocean carrier, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹49.01 crore during the January-March quarter from a loss of ₹50.68 crore a year earlier.
The Mumbai-based firm said its revenue from operations declined to ₹739.95 crore during the fourth quarter of FY21 from ₹1,009.25 crore a year ago.
For the full year, the company reported a net profit of ₹918.52 crore from ₹207.14 crore in FY20.
The firm’s revenue for the full year declined to ₹3,336.55 crore from ₹3,686.73 crore in FY20.
The board of the company has recommended a final dividend of ₹9 per share for FY21, the company said in a statement.
