Great Wall China appoints Hardeep Singh Brar as Director - Marketing and Sales India

Chinese utility vehicles maker Great Wall Motors (GWM) on Wednesday said it has appointed Hardeep Singh Brar as Director – Marketing and Sales for its Indian subsidiary.

A veteran with more than two decades of experience in automotive business operations, Brar has worked with various international brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, General Motors and Nissan Motors.

Prior to joining GWM, he has led key portfolios as the Director and Board Member of Nissan Motor Corporation, Vice- President and Board member of Chevrolet India and similar leadership roles with Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

Commenting at the appointment, Brar said, “I am eager to build and drive a vision and business strategy, for the organisation in India.”

He is a Harvard alumnus, a mechanical engineer from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Punjab.

This is GWM’s second appointment to the India Leadership Team, after Kaushik Ganguly was appointed a year ago as Director – Strategy & Planning, when he had moved from Maruti Suzuki as the head of Product Planning.

GWM currently owns Haval, Great Wall EV and Great Wall Pickup brands and has plans to bring brands to the Indian market too. It has R&D centres in China, India, the US, Germany, Japan, South Korea and Austria.