AutoEVmart, a multi-brand EV retail store by Greaves Retail, the retail and distribution unit of Greaves Cotton Ltd., has announced its partnership with Zero21, an electric three-Wheeler OEM based in Hyderabad.

The partnership aims to accelerate the sales and distribution of Zero21’s electric autorickshaws and associated EV spare parts, currently available across AutoEVMart stores and spares distribution network.

Speaking about the partnership, Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO of Greaves Retail, said, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Zero21, marking a significant step forward in promoting the widespread adoption of electric auto rickshaws. Recognising that consumers value having a variety of brands to choose from, we find that this approach streamlines decision-making and leads to successful conversions.”

Rani Srinivas, CEO, Zero21, said, “This partnership with Greaves Retail provides Zero21 with an opportunity to present its state-of-the-art product range in the L3 and L5 categories, known for their ergonomic and aesthetic designs, throughout the country. The partnership is designed to provide comprehensive solutions, including services and spare parts, catering to customer needs by leveraging Greaves’ extensive service and distribution network. Greaves will be the comprehensive solution for all Zero21 customers, delivering value to both organisations.”

Greaves Cotton stock rose by 1.38 per cent, to close at ₹168.90 on NSE.