Tata Consultancy Services stock rose by 1.15 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹4,011.90 as of 2.07 pm on Monday. The stock had hit a 52-week high today at ₹4,022.

The company has signed a deal to transform Europ Assistance’s IT operating model using artificial intelligence and machine learning, it said in a stock exchange filing. The multi-year partnership will also see TCS leveraging its proprietary solution, ignio AIOps to enhance operational resilience and business agility. The solution will provide Europ Assistance with actionable insights into its technology stack, improving productivity and availability.

“The partnership will help Europ Assistance scale its business capabilities, support its expanding partnership ecosystem, and enhance its speed to market,” TCS said in its statement.

In addition, the partnership will focus on co-innovation, with TCS and Europ Assistance working together on use cases leveraging generative AI and other advanced technologies.

Commenting on the partnership, Hemakiran Gupta, Head of Banking, Insurance and Financial Services, Europe, TCS, said, “We are pleased to partner with Europ Assistance in their journey of transformation. The new, automation-powered operating model will enable Europ Assistance to achieve its global mission while serving its customers anytime, anywhere.”

Fabien Azavant, Group Chief Information Officer and member of Group Management Committee, Europ Assistance, said, “We are very happy to partner with TCS in what we see as a very exciting period in our organization’s evolution. To our delight, we could see that TCS’ attitude mirrored our values exactly and together with its global capabilities, we see this partnership being a key lever for our organizational aspirations.”