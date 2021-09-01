Green push: Coal India to retrofit LNG kits in its dumpers

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
In a big push to reduce its carbon footprint, national miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) has initiated the process of retrofitting liquefied natural gas (LNG) kits in its dumpers — the big trucks engaged in transportation of coal in mines.
This is significant as the world’s largest coal miner uses over four-lakh kilolitres of diesel per annum with an annual expense of over ₹3,500 crore, the company said in a statement.
The company, in association with GAIL (India) Limited and BEML Limited, has taken up a pilot project for retrofitting LNG kits in its two 100-tonne dumpers working at the subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).
CIL has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GAIL and BEML to get this pilot project executed. Once the LNG kit is successfully retrofitted and tested, these dumpers will be able to run on dual fuel system — both on LNG and diesel and their operations will be significantly cheaper and cleaner with the use of LNG, it said.
CIL clocks net sales of nearly ₹4,700 crore through e-auctions in Q1FY22.
“The company has over 2,500 dumpers running in its opencast coal mines. The dumper fleet consumes 65-75 per cent of total diesel consumed by the company. LNG will replace the use of diesel by 30 per cent to 40 per cent and reduce the fuel cost by about 15 per cent. The move will reduce carbon emission significantly and also save around ₹500 crore annually if all existing heavy earth moving machines (HEMMs) including dumpers are retrofitted with LNG kit. Getting rid of diesel pilferages and adulteration are other added advantages,” said a senior CIL executive.
Coal India ramps up supplies to meet rise in demand since July
The main goal of the pilot project is to monitor the replacement rate of diesel with LNG in different load and operating conditions and also to capture the details of any change in characteristics of the dumper, including cycle time and engine performance parameters, the executive added.
The trial run of dumpers in dual fuel (LNG-diesel) system will be conducted for 90 days in different load and operating conditions, the company added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...