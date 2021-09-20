Greenko Group signs up to become a Net Zero Carbon by 2040

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Greenko has signed up for “The Climate Pledge” by joining over 200 companies who have pledged to achieve the net-zero carbon target by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement goal.
Today’s announcement responds to the findings of the latest United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, which underscores the need for urgency in addressing the climate crisis.
“As a leading renewable energy company with an operational portfolio of 7.5 GW and a pipeline of 15 GW of wind, solar, hydro, and energy storage assets spread across 15 States in India, Greenko is joining The Climate Pledge and making the commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040 — 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Greenko will continue to build upon its hallmark of environmental stewardship, through greenhouse gas mitigation, climate risk management, conservation and restoration of habitats, as well as circular economic approaches,” said Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, Founder, CEO and MD, Greenko Group.
Unless there are immediate reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to close to 1.5 degrees Celsius or even 2 degrees Celsius will be out of reach.
Businesses have long contributed to the effects of climate change, but deep cuts in emissions of greenhouse gases could stabilize increasing temperatures.
The 200 plus Climate Pledge signatories, which have committed to net-zero carbon by 2040 or sooner, are uniquely positioned to rise to the challenge of addressing climate change and helping to create the low-carbon economy of the future
The current Climate Pledge signatories are expected to collectively mitigate 1.98 billion metric tons (BMT) of carbon emissions from a 2020 baseline, representing 5.4 per cent of global annual emissions — demonstrating the collective impact.
The Climate Pledge is prompting more action to tackle the climate crisis. Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis; implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies and neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...