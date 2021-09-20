Greenko Group signs up to become a Net Zero Carbon by 2040

Greenko has signed up for “The Climate Pledge” by joining over 200 companies who have pledged to achieve the net-zero carbon target by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement goal.

Today’s announcement responds to the findings of the latest United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, which underscores the need for urgency in addressing the climate crisis.

“As a leading renewable energy company with an operational portfolio of 7.5 GW and a pipeline of 15 GW of wind, solar, hydro, and energy storage assets spread across 15 States in India, Greenko is joining The Climate Pledge and making the commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040 — 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Greenko will continue to build upon its hallmark of environmental stewardship, through greenhouse gas mitigation, climate risk management, conservation and restoration of habitats, as well as circular economic approaches,” said Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, Founder, CEO and MD, Greenko Group.

Unless there are immediate reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to close to 1.5 degrees Celsius or even 2 degrees Celsius will be out of reach.

Businesses have long contributed to the effects of climate change, but deep cuts in emissions of greenhouse gases could stabilize increasing temperatures.

The 200 plus Climate Pledge signatories, which have committed to net-zero carbon by 2040 or sooner, are uniquely positioned to rise to the challenge of addressing climate change and helping to create the low-carbon economy of the future

The current Climate Pledge signatories are expected to collectively mitigate 1.98 billion metric tons (BMT) of carbon emissions from a 2020 baseline, representing 5.4 per cent of global annual emissions — demonstrating the collective impact.

The Climate Pledge is prompting more action to tackle the climate crisis. Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis; implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies and neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.