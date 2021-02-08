Grofers’ net loss widens to ₹637 crore in FY 20

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Grofers’ net loss has widened to ₹637 crore in FY 20, which is 42 per cent higher from the previous financial year. The online grocery firm has reported revenues of ₹177 crore, a 111 per cent jump since the last financial year, according to regulatory filings accessed by BusinessLine from Tofler.
Grofers’ total expenses rose from ₹518 crore for the previous fiscal to ₹814 crore for FY20. Grofers is an e-grocery platform that has a network of over 12,000 partner stores that enable the company to run a fast and lean supply chain - from manufacturers straight to consumers. “For the FY21 fiscal, the company is bracing for the hit because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.
According to Wizikey, a media intelligence and outreach company, Grofers was ranked at position 15 out 20, in its report on ‘Hottest Startups for 2020’. Grofers saw its fair share of ups and downs during the nationwide lockdown, garnering media attention along the way. “A few of them also talked about the shortage of products and availability of slots on the platform,” it said.
However, Grofers won back the trust of people on their safety measures with their dedicated campaign on Zero Contact Delivery. “With a surge in demand, Grofers invested heavily in hiring a large employee base and partnered with various local FMCG brands to bolster up its business,” it said.
“The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic globally and in India is causing significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity. The company’s operations have also been initially impacted subsequent to the year-end, however, post unlock, the number of transactions are gradually increasing,” it said.
Based on projection for the next 12 months from the date of the financial statement, “there is sufficient funds to continue its operations and meet its liabilities,” the e-tailer said in its regulatory filings.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...