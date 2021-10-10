Grundfos inks pact with Tata Projects for solutions in water space

Grundfos, Denmark-based leading water pump manufacturer, has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Projects to cooperate and explore projects jointly in the area of environment, sustainability and water.

The joint effort will be done through cooperation and joint ventures in the areas of technology, identification of market and joint business development. This MoU is aligned to the ongoing Green Strategic Partnership between Denmark and India, according to a statement.

The Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen and Danish Ambassador to India, H. E. Freddy Svane were present during the signing of the MoU, which was also witnessed by senior delegates from the Danish and senior leaders from both Tata Projects and Grundfos

“This MoU is a good example of how sustainable technology and collaboration can help strengthen the ‘Green Strategic Partnership’ between Denmark and India. Both countries are working on a government-to-government level in the strategic sectors of energy, water and environment, urbanisation and Intellectual Property Rights. This mutually beneficial arrangement enables Denmark to deliver sustainable solutions to India that will help both countries,” said Svane.

“With Tata Projects’ expertise in water and waste-water management solutions in the country and our intelligent solutions, this collaboration has the potential to strengthen India’s water security and create jobs,'' said Stéphane Simonetta, Group Executive Vice President, COO, Grundfos.

Meanwhile, Grundfos has come out with what it calls “an innovative drinking water and dispensing solution” for construction workers in New Delhi.

Grundfos AQtap is an intelligent water dispenser that can be used at any water kiosk. It is robust in construction, simple and intuitive to use and consumers get the water dispensed via a Water Card. The use of smart cards ensures transparency as it keeps track of all water data and transactions, added the statement.

The Grundfos solution is currently housed within a 20-feet container, to provide drinking water to 2,000+ construction workers in Delhi.

Thissolution consists of intelligent pumps that control a membrane treatment system and a dispenser that provides clean and safe drinking water.

“While this solution is providing clean water to our construction staff and workers, we see a potential to scale the reach of this type of solution to communities that need decentralized drinking water solutions,” said Rahul Shah, COO – Urban Infrastructure, Tata Projects Ltd.